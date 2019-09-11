CNN Names Elle Reeve, Lucy Kafanov as Correspondents; Scott McLean To Transfer to London

CNN announced a pair of new hires on Wednesday: Elle Reeve is joining the network as a correspondent based in New York, after working for HBO’s Vice News Tonight.

Lucy Kafanov is starting at the network as a correspondent in Denver, after serving as an NBC News foreign correspondent.

Meanwhile, correspondent Scott McLean is relocating to London after being based in Denver the past two years.

Reeve gained attention and critical acclaim for her reports for Vice News on the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, as the 22-minute documentary Charlottesville: Race and Terror received four Emmys, and Peabody and Polk awards. She was previously senior editor at The New Republic.

Kafanov led NBC News’ coverage of terrorist incidents and natural disasters in Europe, and and reported on the battle against ISIS in Iraq and Syria and the nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula. In 2017, she was the first journalist to gain access to Russia’s Arctic Military Brigade. Before NBC News, she was an independent multimedia reporter based in Istanbul.

McLean covered the recent mass shootings in Odessa, Texas, as well as the recent college admissions scandal and the devastating fires in Paradise, Calif. Before Denver, he was based in Washington for CNN Newsource, and covered stories such as the Pulse nightclub shooting and the 2016 presidential election.