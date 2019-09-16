CNBC Installs Discovery Vet Denise Contis As Primetime Boss

CNBC has a new head of primetime programming: Denise Contis, who spent nearly a decade at Discovery.

Contis will have the title of EVP and Head of Content for Primetime. Christian Barcellos held the post on an interim basis and will stay on as SVP of Development & Production for the network’s primetime slate.

Contis will report to CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman and report to the New York office on Tuesday. Hoffman informed the staff of the change in a memo on Monday. (Read it below.)

CNBC, whose daytime mission is to capture financial market movement as it happens, shifts gears in primetime. It has developed a small portfolio of unscripted shows connected with its overall business focus, both acquired staples like Shark Tank and originals like The Profit and the recently premiered Cash Pad.

Contis brings significant experience handling unscripted franchises. From 2008 to 2017, she held a range of positions at Discovery, exiting as Senior EVP of Development & Production, overseeing delivery of more than 500 hours of shows including Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch, and Naked and Afraid. Before Discovery, Contis was SVP of Programming for A. Smith and Company, launched her own company, TUK Media, and consulted on programming for Lifetime. Since leaving Discovery, she has been a consultant and adviser to a range of clients including venture capital and private equity firms.

Here is the full text of Hoffman's internal memo: