Clint Eastwood’s ‘Richard Jewell’ Enters Awards Season With December Release

It’s official: Warner Bros. is opening Clint Eastwood’s next movie Richard Jewell on Dec. 13.

Paul Walter Hauser stars as Jewell, the security guard whose life was turned upside down after it was leaked by law enforcement to a reporter that he was a possible suspect in the Olympic Park bombing during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Sam Rockwell plays Jewell’s lawyer. Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde also star.

Warners I hear always had a spot on the calendar for the Eastwood film. While the pic went into production back in June, the Oscar winner wraps up quick on his productions. It all boiled down to Warner executives seeing Richard Jewell and thus, finally deciding to put the pic on the calendar.

Last year, Warners put Eastwood’s film The Mule, in which he starred as a true-live senior citizen Mexican cartel drug runner, on the December schedule and the pics, sans awards mojo, slept its way to $103.8M stateside, $174.2M worldwide. The movie at the domestic B.O. was Eastwood’s fourth highest as a director, and second-highest as an actor.

Richard Jewell opens against wide releases Jumanji: The Next Level from Sony and Black Christmas from Universal.