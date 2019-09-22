City Of LA Gets Into The Groove On September 21 With “Earth, Wind & Fire Day”

Earth, Wind & Fire performs at the 2019 Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans

“Do you remember the 21st night of September?” In case you forgot, the city of Los Angeles declared today “Earth, Wind & Fire Day.”

City council members used the designation to recognize the hometown group and their iconic hit “September.”

Earlier this month, Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson invited Earth, Wind & Fire to L.A. City Hall to celebrate. Three members of the group made the trip — Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White (founder Maurice White died in 2016).

The three were presented with city proclamations and got a chance to hear their single “Let’s Groove” playing in the background.

The councilman’s office posted details about the event online and urged fans to stop by, take pictures with the band, and enjoy a lunch reception.

Earth, Wind & Fire was founded in Chicago in 1969. After initially calling the funk group the Salty Peppers, Maurice White renamed it after the elements in his astrological chart and moved west to L.A.

Over the years, the Grammy-winning band released a string of hits, including “Shining Star,” “After The Love Has Gone,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Keep Your Head to the Sky,” “Reasons,” “Got To Get You Into My Life” and of course “September.”