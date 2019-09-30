Alex Gibney Docu ‘Citizen K’ Enters Oscar Race With Fall Release Date

Greenwich Entertainment has set a release date for Alex Gibney’s critically acclaimed documentary Citizen K, which will put it in the running for this year’s Oscar race. The feature will be released in Los Angeles on November 22 and will expand to other cities in early 2020. Following the North American theatrical release, it will be available worldwide on Amazon Prime.

As described in its official logline, Citizen K is “an intimate yet sweeping look at post-Soviet Russia from the perspective of the enigmatic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch turned political dissident. Benefitting from the chaos that followed the dissolution of the U.S.S.R., Khodorkovsky was able to amass a fortune in financing and oil production and became the richest man in Russia. However, when he accused the new Putin regime of corruption, Khodorkovsky was arrested, his assets seized and following a series of show trials, sentenced to more than ten years in prison. Today, as an exile living in London, he continues to speak out against Putin’s two-decade stranglehold on power. Expertly researched and photographed, Gibney uses Khodorkovsky’s story to explore the complex interplay between oligarchy and government and its destructive effect on democracy in Russia and beyond.”

“The portrait of a man of modest beginnings who assembles and loses a vast industrial empire in post-Soviet Russia and the titanic struggle between his conflicting ambitions for his country with those of Vladimir Putin’s as told by one of our best chroniclers of power and its many abuses. It’s essential viewing,” said Greenwich’s Ed Arentz.

Citizen K premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is certainly groomed to be in the Oscar race. Greenwich handled the theatrical release of the Oscar-winning Free Solo while Gibney won an Oscar for his documentary Taxi to the Dark Side. Gibney produced the film alongside John Battsek, P.J. Van Sandwijk, George Chignell and Erin Edeiken. Amazon financed the film. Citizen K was produced by Jigsaw Productions, Passion Pictures and Storyteller Productions.