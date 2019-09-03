Christoph Waltz Joins Liam Hemsworth In Quibi Action Thriller

Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz is set to co-star opposite Liam Hemsworth in Quibi’s Untitled Action Thriller from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, producer Gordon Gray, Silver Reel Pictures and CBS Television Studios.

In the series, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter… but the prey. The action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Let the games begin.

Waltz has been cast as Miles Sellers.

Santora will write and executive produce the series. Emmy-nominated director Phil Abraham (Mad Men) will direct and also executive produce.

Waltz won best supporting actor Oscars for his performances in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and in Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. Most recently, Waltz was seen in Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel, opposite Rosa Salazar, Jennifer Connelly, and Mahershala Ali. Waltz is repped by ICM Partners.