Chrissy Teigen Talks Trump Twitter “Rants” On Today’s ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Chrissy Teigen addresses her recent Twitter contretemps with President Donald Trump on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, saying with a resigned, “We all just wait for our day to come and mine happened to be on Sunday.” Watch a clip below.

“My heart stopped because at that moment you know you’re just about to get the wildest group of people ever” responding on social media, Teigen tells DeGeneres on the episode airing today.

Trump lashed out at Teigen and husband John Legend after seeing Legend discussing criminal justice reform on MSNBC. Apparently feeling he wasn’t getting credit due, Trump blasted Legend as a “boring musician” and Teigen, who was not part of the MSNBC broadcast, as Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife.”

In a response that quickly began trending, Teigen responded, “lol what a pussy assed bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mr. president.”

On today’s Ellen, Teigen laughs about the situation, saying she’s “still working on how to copyright” her much-retweeted phrase that sometimes gets shortened to a family-friendlier “PAB.”

Teigen says she couldn’t initially read Trump’s tweet because the president had already blocked her from his account, but she started getting phone alerts and screen shots early Sunday.

“I was really angry,” says the Bring the Funny judge. “I think my eyes filled up with water at the shock of it. He just goes on these rants.”