Chris March Dies: ‘Project Runway’ Designer, ‘Mad Fashion’ Host Was 56

Chris March, a costume designer who rose to fame after appearing on season four of Bravo’s reality show Project Runway, died of a heart attack on Thursday at age 56.

TMZ broke the story, which was confirmed on Instagram by the Project Runway executive producer, Andy Cohen.

“This is how I’m going to remember Chris March,” wrote Cohen, “dressed as Lisa Vanderpump as I wear a Giggy costume he made for one of our first Halloween specials. Chris was a finalist on Season 4 of Project Runway. He designed for everyone from Beyoncé, Gaga, Madonna, Meryl, Prince and many legendary downtown drag queens (And Sonja Morgan!). He had a big booming laugh; he was a joy and delight. #RIP “

A New York City resident, March was in poor health for several years. A fall in his apartment two years ago saw him unconscious for four days. When he went to the hospital upon awakening, he was placed in a medically induced coma. The fall had led to a collapsed lung and organ failure.

March never truly recovered from that ordeal, but continued working on new designs up until his death.

March appeared on Project Runway, becoming a finalist, and was on Project Runway All Stars. He later had his own show on Bravo, Mad Fashion and also appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City, making costumes for Sonja Morgan. .