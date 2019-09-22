Chloë Sevigny Says Democrats Must “Fight” To Vote Out Trump

Chloë Sevigny believes it’s time for political change in the U.S., and she’s willing to support any Democrat who can defeat President Trump.

The Oscar-nominated actress (Boys Don’t Cry) discussed the 2020 presidential election in a Saturday article published by the U.K.’s Guardian, while promoting her perfume Little Flower.

Sevigny said she’s backing Bernie Sanders, but in the end, she’ll support any Democrat over Trump.

“Bernie Sanders is punk as f**k, plain and simple,” she said.

“I’m petrified of the U.S. government right now. We need someone radical to take Trump on, and Bernie’s record as a senator speaks for itself,” she continued. “Honestly, at this stage, I’ll campaign for whoever runs as a Democrat. We just have to get out and fight.”

The actress and director also talked about her career, and admitted she doesn’t like to read articles about herself.

“I come off cold or unapproachable, when in fact I’m just insecure,” she explained. “I’m hypercritical of how I look, how I act, how I come across in interviews. Every new year I make the same resolution: be kinder to yourself. I try to stay positive, but it never lasts. I’ve been in therapy for a couple of years now, and I don’t look at photos of me, or read what people say.”

Sevigny, who recently appeared in Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die and Hulu’s The Act, is set to star in Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming HBO/Sky drama We Are Who We Are. The series is a coming of age story about two American teenagers who, along with their military and civilian parents, are living on an American military base in Italy.

She’ll next be seen in the Melina Matsoukas drama Queen & Slim. The modern take on Bonnie & Clyde will open the 33rd AFI Fest next month in Hollywood. The film is slated to arrive in theaters on November 27.