Chip And Joanna Gaines Joint Venture With Discovery Announces Key Exec Hires

The new joint venture between Discovery and TV home-renovation and lifestyle gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines has announced its first round of senior executive hires.

The trio includes Donna MacLetchie, GM of Programming; Julie Morris, SVP, Brand Strategy and Operations; and John Marsicano, Head of PR.

Encompassing a linear network and a streaming app accessible to pay-TV subscribers, the still-unnamed new media entity is slated to launch its offerings in late 2020.

MacLetchie will spearhead the network’s programming and production efforts, managing teams in Knoxville, New York and Texas. She has created and produced lifestyle and competition formats for nearly two decades, yielding titles including Food Network Star, Queer Eye, Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off and Buddy vs. Duff. She comes to Discovery from Jane Street Entertainment, a full-service production company she co-founded in 2011.

Morris will head up brand research and strategy for the network, managing teams in Knoxville and New York.

A Discovery veteran since 2003, she most recently was VP for brand research and strategy for HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel. Morris has designed, launched and directed large-scale market research studies, leveraging key market insights and trends to help research, product development and marketing efforts.

Marsicano will lead publicity and communications strategy, managing teams in New York and Texas. He joins Discovery from the Gaines team at Magnolia, where he led publicity efforts for the couple and their home and lifestyle brand. In his new role, he will continue to represent the Gaineses directly.

“Having worked with Donna for over a decade, she’s proven to have a keen eye for identifying talent and developing formats, and her passion and energy knows no bounds. Julie is a gifted manager and brings a deep understanding of the audience —she knows how to draw in viewers. And John’s insight into the Magnolia brand and the wider entertainment landscape is simply remarkable, and we are so excited to have him joining the network team,” said Allison Page, president of the joint venture, in a press release.