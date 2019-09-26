‘Chicago Fire’: A Major Character Says Goodbye To NBC Series Following Season Premiere Death

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of Wednesday night’s Season 8 premiere of Chicago Fire.

Last night’s Season 8 premiere of NBC’s Chicago Fire sadly answered a lingering question following the cliffhanger ending of season 7. A huge factory fire left the fates of the Chicago Fire crew unknown, and in last night’s “Sacred Ground” episode, it was revealed that firefighter Brian “Otis” Zvonecek (Yuri Sardarov) did not make it out alive.

Sardarov addressed his exit and said farewell to his beloved character in a post on Twitter.

“A fond farewell to Otis, he’ll forever be my friend,” Sardarov wrote. “And to all of you that knew him and loved him to the end, he had a bushy mustache and a soul patch to boot. It’s never really over, he’ll always love you too.”

The fire that took Otis’ life began in an equipment explosion at the factory. Otis was not able to make it into an adjoining room where other firefighters had taken refuge, but managed to send out a distress call. His buddy and colleague Cruz (Joe Minoso) discovers the severely burned body and an unconscious Otis is taken to the hospital, but does not survive. After Cruz asks his friend to save a spot for him in heaven, Otis wakes and speaks his final words in Russian, “Brother, I will be with you, always.”

Showrunner Derek Haas also took to Twitter to thank Sardarov, who had been with the series since its launch in 2012.

“To @yursar, thank you for everything for so many years,” Haas wrote. “You shone in every scene… comedy, drama, action, romance, suspense… you did it all, while being generous and hilarious and wonderful. Love you, brother! Look forward to much, much more.”

Thank you for the greatest 7 years of my life… #ChicagoFireForever https://t.co/upUiwzHjMN — Yuriy Sardarov (@yursar) September 26, 2019