Cheryl Hines & Rachael Harris To Star In Sisters Comedy Set Up At ABC As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Actresses and best friends Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris are set to headline and executive produce a single-camera comedy from Telenovela creators Christine Pietrosh and Jessica Goldstein, director-producer Jason Winer (Single Parents), 20th Century Fox TV and Winer’s studio-based Small Dog Picture Company. The untitled project has received a put pilot commitment by ABC.

Written by Pietrosh and Goldstein,, the half-hour comedy is about sisters Becky and Bernie Byrnes (Hines & Harris). Two incredibly different, goddamn spectacular divorce lawyers who spend their lives getting people out of dysfunctional relationships but who can’t get out of their own dysfunctional relationship – their relationship with each other.

Pietrosh and Goldstein executive produce alongside Hines and Harris as well as Small Dog Pictures’ Winer and Jon Radler.

Last season, Pietrosh and Goldstein teamed with Small Dog Pictures and 20th TV on another single-camera comedy, Family Friendly, which also landed at ABC with a put pilot commitment.

Hines is best known for her starring role opposite Larry David in his HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is returning for a 10th season. Harris is wrapping up a five-season co-starring turn on Lucifer and her recurring role on Suits. In 2013, the duo teamed to star together in the Yahoo comedy series Hollywood Help.

Pietrosh and Goldstein’s series credits also include Great News, Cougar Town and My Name Is Earl. Small Dog Picture has two series on the air, Single Parents on ABC and NBC’s upcoming Perfect Harmony.

Winer is repped by ICM Partners, Mosaic and Morris Yorn. Harris is with ICM Partners, Rise Management and attorney Rick Genow. Hines is with ICM Partners, Principal Entertainment LA and attorney Rick Genow.