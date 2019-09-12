Cheryl Hines To Star In Freeform’s ‘Turkey Drop’ Thanksgiving Movie; Two More Cast; Premiere Date Set

EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) is set to star opposite Olivia Holt in Freeform’s new holiday movie Turkey Drop, from Muse Entertainment. Production began this week on the holiday feature, which is set to premiere Saturday, November 23 at 9 PM ET during Freeform’s Kickoff to Christmas programming block.

It follows Lucy Jacobs (Holt), a small-town girl who has started her freshman year at a big-city university. When Lucy returns home for Thanksgiving break, she suspects she is about to get turkey dropped—dumped by her high school sweetheart. Hines plays Nancy Jacobs, Lucy’s vivacious, fun and outspoken mom.

To avoid a Turkey Day travesty, Lucy steps out of her comfort zone during her hometown visit, proving she’s not the same, play-it-safe girl she was with her high school boyfriend. As she takes control of her own life and makes choices that put herself first, she learns to let go of what’s been holding her back, helping achieve what she truly wants out of life.

Ben Levin, Tyler Perez

Rounding out the cast are Ben Levin (Legacies) who will portray Dean, a longtime family friend crashing the Jacobs family Thanksgiving, and Tyler Perez (LA’s Finest) who will play Jordan, Lucy’s high school sweetheart.

Turkey Drop is executive produced by Muse Entertainment’s Joel S. Rice (Tut) and Lydia Storie (LA Ink), as well as Henry Huang (Heroes And Villains Entertainment). The film is written by Tiffany Paulsen (Holidate) with Jerry Ciccoritti (Schitt’s Creek) set to direct and Jonas Prupas and Shane Boucher to produce.

Hines is a two-time Emmy nominee for her role as Cheryl David on HBO’s and Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. She’s repped by Principal Talent LA, ICM Partners and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

Levin is repped by LINK Entertainment and SMS. Perez is repped by JLA Talent and The Green Room.