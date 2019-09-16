Guest Actress Emmy Winner Cherry Jones Says It’s “Completely Absurd” Phylicia Rashad Didn’t Win Their Category

The Handmaid’s Tale is out of action for most Emmys this year—given the fact the Hulu drama missed the eligibility window, except for three “hanging episodes” left over from last summer—but the show has made up for it by winning both guest acting spots they were up for.

Following Bradley Whitford’s guest actor in a drama win earlier in the evening at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday for his role on the show, Cherry Jones took home the prize for guest actress. Jones plays the mother of June, Elisabeth Moss’ character, on the dystopian drama.

Speaking backstage, Jones said it was “completely absurd” that her category mate Phylicia Rashad didn’t win. “Phylicia has never won an Emmy after all her years in the business,” Jones said.

Jones also thought Cicely Tyson should have won. Saying she was “completely stunned” to win herself, Jones added she “wanted to stand up and say, ‘Oh no, you have made a couple of errors.’ “

This is Jones’ third Emmy nomination and second overall win. She was nominated in the same category for the same role last year but didn’t win. She said the best part of her job on the show was “getting to work with Elisabeth Moss.”