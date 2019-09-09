Click to Skip Ad
AMP International Launches UK Revenge-Thriller ‘Don’t Leave Me’ Starring ‘Chernobyl’ Actor Con O’Neill — TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Con O’Neil (Chernobyl) and Sarah Jane Potts (Kinky Boots) lead cast in UK revenge-thriller Don’t Leave Me, the latest film from Cleanskin and Blue Iguana writer-director Hadi Hajaig.

UK outfit Amp International has boarded world sales on the feature about a suicidal man, now working as a church handyman and soup kitchen worker, who tracks the killers of his wife and daughter.

The film started shooting this week in and around London. Hajaig is producing.

Hajaig, whose previous film Blue Iguana starred Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, commented, “I wanted to make a smart, brooding piece of genre with minimal dialogue and brutal action.”

AMP’s recent credits include Anna And The Apocalypse, The Endless, Hajaig’s Blue Iguana, Ana starring Andy Garcia and Dafne Keen, and Amulet, which was written and directed by Romola Garai. Hajaig has also been developing New York and Thailand-based thriller All Mine Enemies.

