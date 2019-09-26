HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ & Amazon’s ‘The Feed’ To Be In Spotlight At Tallinn Black Nights TV Forum

EXCLUSIVE: This year’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia will include spotlights on two high-profile international series, Chernobyl and The Feed, as part of the event’s industry program.

Launched in 2018, the TV Beats Forum, running November 25 – 26 this year, explores case studies of international and regional series with a view to influencing and growing the local industry.

Three executives from the UK’s All3Media will travel to Tallinn to host a case study on Amazon series The Feed, the sci-fi drama about a man’s invention of a brain implant that allows people to share thoughts. David Thewlis and Michelle Fairley star in the show written by Channing Powell. It was produced by Amazon with the UK’s Liberty Global, Studio Lambert and All3Media. The latter company’s Executive Vice President of EMEA & European Co-Productions Stephen Driscoll, Acquisitions Executive Laura White and Sales Manager Debra Bergg will be at TV Beats to discuss how the four companies collaborated on the production.

Also in focus at Tallinn will be HBO and Sky miniseries Chernobyl, which picked up three Emmys on Sunday night including Limited Series. The show’s Lithuanian co-producer Lineta Miseikyte will be in attendance to provide the perspective of a local production house in the region working with a major studio on a large-scale project.

A further case study will be held on regional series All The Sins, which is a Finnish-Estonian co-production between Matila Röhr Productions and Taska Film. Attending will be creator-writer Mika Ronkainen, producer Ilkka Matila and the Estonian co-producer Kris Taska.

Elsewhere at the event, additional TV Beats sessions will take place with Icelandic producer Kristinn Thordarson, whose credits include the first Netflix series produced in Iceland, The Valhalla Murders, and the directors and producers of Russian series Call-Center, who will attend to discuss VoD content creation in Russia.

Tallinn’s local industry was provided a major boost when Christopher Nolan filmed his spy thriller Tenent in the Estonian capital earlier this year. The city has a storied history, having also served as the filming location for Andrei Tarkovsky’s classic 1979 sci-fi drama Stalker.

Tallinn Black Nights runs November 15 – December 1 this year. Its Industry@Tallinn component runs November 25 – 29.