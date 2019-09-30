Chelsea Handler Memoir ‘Life Will Be The Death Of Me’ To Be Adapted As TV Series By Universal TV

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Handler’s bestselling memoir, Life Will Be The Death Of Me, is heading to the small screen. In a competitive situation with multiple studios bidding, Universal TV, where Handler is under a first-look deal, has acquired the rights to develop the book as a TV series, which Handler will executive produce.

Life Will Be The Death of Me was published April 9 by Penguin Random House. Per the publisher’s official description, the book tells “the funny, sad, super-honest, all-true story of Chelsea Handler’s year of self-discovery—featuring a nerdily brilliant psychiatrist, a shaman, four Chow Chows, some well-placed security cameras, various family members (living and departed), friends, assistants, and a lot of edibles.”

Comedian Handler’s 2008 bestselling book, Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea, a collection of mostly autobiographical essays, was adapted as a TV comedy, which was picked up to series by NBC and ran for one season.

The deal for Life Will Be The Death Of Me comes on the heels of Handler’s return to stand-up as part of a continuation of her book tour. She recently announced additional stops across North America starting this November.

Handler’s documentary Hello, Privilege. It’s Me Chelsea, was released on Netflix on September 13. In it, she explores how white privilege impacts American culture — and the ways it’s benefited her own life and career.

Handler also is executive producing dramedy Unspeakable starring Mary McCormack, which is in development at Hulu, and the streamer’s upcoming animated series Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler.

Handler, who headlined talk shows on E! and Netflix and the 2016 Netflix documentary series Chelsea Does, is also the author of bestsellers Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang and Uganda Be Kidding Me. She is repped by UTA, Irving Azoff, and attorney Craig Jacobson.