Charlie Rose & Bloomberg Hit With Sexual Harassment & Abuse Suit By Makeup Artist; Ex-Host “Vehemently Denies” Claims

The former talk show host & the media company are in the spotlight in a detailed new legal action

Almost a year after CBS News settled a trio of sexual harassment claims against Charlie Rose, the former CBS This Morning co-host has been sued again and this time Bloomberg LP has been pulled into the legal fray.

Ex-longtime Rose makeup artist Gina Riggi is taking the once prestigious TV frontman and the NYC-based media company to court for “a pattern of misogynistic, abusive behavior, demeaning, embarrassing and degrading her because of her gender.”

“Mr. Rose also created a toxic work environment suffused with sexual harassment and gender-based abuse for Ms. Riggi and the female staff, using the Show as an instrument of his predatory sexual behavior, and the Bloomberg studio where he recorded it as a sexual hunting ground,” Riggi adds of the ex-PBS talk show host and her 22-year stint working for Rose in her detailed 27-page jury trial seeking filing (read it here). “Mr. Rose preyed upon his female staff, at Bloomberg’s studio, at his Sherry-Netherland apartment, at his Hamptons home in Bellport, New York, and at the trendy restaurants where he insisted on hosting staff events.”

Amidst allegations from over two dozen women in the last few years, this latest accusation against the now unemployed and disgraced Rose was met with a stringent reply from his lawyer.“Mr. Rose vehemently denies and will vigorously contest these allegations,” attorney Jonathan Bach told Deadline today of Riggi’s complaint and claims.

“Among other things, the allegations in the complaint are completely inconsistent with written statements made by the plaintiff to Mr. Rose, including ‘I love working for you at your show, and would love to be part of any show that you host,’ ‘I consider it an honor to be a member of your team,’ and ‘hope to see you more often! Please stop by anytime😀’ “, the Shapiro Arato Bach partner concluded with texts from between 2010 and 2012.

Representatives for Bloomberg did not reply to Deadline’s request for comment about their inclusion in the wide spread damages seeking action.

Rose’s PBS show was filmed at the NYC studios of the 38-year old Michael Bloomberg-founded company and was also aired on their cable news network – which is partially why Riggi named them as defendants.

“Bloomberg supervisors personally observed Mr. Rose’s behavior on countless occasions, and received numerous complaints from female staff about Mr. Rose over the years,” the makeup artist states, while also claiming that Bloomberg labeled her as an independent contractor and not the full time employee she say she was. “In some instances, Bloomberg supervisors experienced the harassment themselves. Despite substantial notice of Mr. Rose’s behavior for many years, Bloomberg refused to address or remediate it, dismissing it, in words or effect, as ‘Just Charlie being Charlie.'”

PBS canceled Charlie Rose and CBS fired him from the morning show in November 2017, one day after the first allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him.