Channel 4 To Test Meat-Eaters In Format From Royals Producer Spun Gold

Channel 4 is to test the resolve of meat-eaters by asking them to live with the animals they usually serve up for dinner, in a new format from Spun Gold and Rise Films.

The British broadcaster has commissioned Meat the Family (working title), a three-part series in which four families look after animals including pigs, chickens, and cows.

At the end of their time with the livestock, and having learned about their intelligence and the realities of farming at scale, they must decide whether to send their new friends to the slaughterhouse or the sanctuary.

The format has an unusual backstory. It was devised by Kate Morey at Rise Films, the production company behind Netflix documentary Icarus, but she left before it came to fruition.

Rise allowed Morey to develop the format further at Spun Gold, in exchange for taking a chunk of the rights and the production fee. Morey left Spun Gold in March and is now a commissioner at Viacom’s Channel 5.

Spun Gold managing director Daniela Neumann said: “In this series we confront some really timely themes of ethical eating in a unique and entertaining fashion. Why do we find it acceptable to eat a lamb but we wouldn’t eat our pet dog?”

Red Arrow Studios is distributing the format internationally and Spun Gold is hopeful of securing interest from U.S. buyers. The company is represented by Michael Kagan, ICM Partners’ head of international television.

Spun Gold was founded by Nick Bullen in 2004 and has produced a raft of royal shows including Channel 4 and Netflix’s The Royal House of Windsor.

Meat the Family was ordered by Channel 4’s specialist factual commissioner Nicola Brown. It will be executive produced by Juliet Rice, while Charlotte Davis is the series producer.