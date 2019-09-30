Cedar Park Taps eOne’s Lindsay Tolbert As VP Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: David Ayer and Chris Long’s Cedar Park Entertainment has hired Lindsay Tolbert as Vice President of Development for the production company.

Tolbert, who has worked for the last 10 years on film and television projects in Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles, most recently served as Director of Development on the Scripted TV team at eOne Entertainment, where Cedar Park is under a first-look deal. She joined eOne in 2018 after its merger with The Mark Gordon Company, where Tolbert served as an executive.

Tolbert begins her new job on October 1 and will work with Ayer, Long and Anthony Scott, Head of Production at Cedar Park Entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to have Lindsay join the CPE team,” say Ayer and Long. “She has an incredible eye and an infectious enthusiasm for the work. We know that her unique skill set will help us to bring a slate of diverse and compelling stories to film and television audiences.”

Tolbert began her career working in extras casting in Atlanta. She then went on to get her MFA in Creative Producing from Columbia University in New York. After graduating, Tolbert moved to Los Angeles and joined the talent department at Anonymous Content. In 2014 she started at The Mark Gordon Company where she worked on series including Youth & Consequences, Designated Survivor, Conviction and the Criminal Minds spinoff Beyond Borders.

“I feel very fortunate to be joining the Cedar Park team,” says Tolbert. “I have long admired both David and Chris and their passion for authentic, visceral storytelling. I’m excited to help foster their remarkable slate of projects.”

Cedar Park is currently executive producing drama DEA with writer Craig Gore, Nacelle Company and eOne, which has received a received a script commitment with penalty at Fox.