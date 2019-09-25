CBS Buys 2 Dramas From Barbie Kligman & Kapital; Auspices Include Judy McCreary, Sasha Alexander & Peter Lenkov

CBS has put in development dramas Wet House and The Terminal, from the Secrets & Lies team of creator/executive producer Barbie Kligman and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

For cop drama Wet House, on which Kapital is the co-studio alongside CBS TV Studios, Kligman is partnering with the Rizzoli & Isles duo of star Sasha Alexander and writer-producer Russell Grant.

On the CBS TV Studios-produced airport drama The Terminal, based on a short story by bestselling author Lee Child., Kligman is partnering with Judy McCreary (Law & Order: SVU), who will co-write with her, and Peter Lenkov (Hawaii Five-0).

Written by Kligman based on a story she co-wrote with Grant, Wet House centers on a female detective. After an altercation with a fellow officer lands her at a station for castoff cops with personal demons, she discovers her new colleagues are not only exceptional police officers who serve and protect their community, but also a family of flawed human beings who nevertheless take care of their own.

Kligman executive produces with Alexander and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor; Grant co-executive produces. There are no plans for Alexander to star.

Written by Kligman and McCreary, The Terminal centers on an unflappable ex-Marine, the first female to earn the Medal of Honor. When she lands the job of head of security for JFK International Airport, she discovers that protecting what is widely considered the biggest soft target in the world will be the most challenging mission of her life.

The project is not related to the 2004 movie of the same name directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Hanks.

Kligman and McCreary executive produce with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor, Lenkov via his 101 St. Entertainment, Tom Sullivan and Lee Child.

Kaplan has a longstanding relationship with Kligman and McCreary who were both former clients of his at WMA. Kligman was creator, executive producer and showrunner on Kapital’s ABC drama series Secrets & Lies, based on an Australian format, while McCreary served as a co-executive producer on the show.

Kligman recently worked on several CBS drama series, including FBI, Magnum PI, developed and exec produced by Lenkov, and Code Black. McCreary, who has a strong procedural pedigree, also worked on the first season of FBI as well on the long-running CBS drama series NCIS: New Orleans. She is managed by Darryl Taja at Epidemic Pictures.