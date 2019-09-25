CBS Buys Police Drama ‘Queens’ From ‘The InBetween’ Duo With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation with multiple networks bidding, CBS has landed Queens, a police drama from The InBetween creator/executive producer Moira Kirland, executive producer Matt Gross and studio, Universal TV, where Gross is under an overall deal.

Written by Kirland, the project has received a script commitment with penalty. Queens centers around a veteran homicide detective in Queens who takes on the most challenging case of her life — mentoring her new partner, a rookie cop whose Millennial outlook on the world clashes with the veteran’s Gen-X mentality — as these women work to solve the borough’s toughest crimes while also attempting to right a wrong from their past.

Kirland and Gross executive produce. Universal Television is the studio.

Kirland created and executive produces NBC’s drama series The InBetween, which recently finished its summer run and is awaiting renewal decision. She previously served as co-executive producer on Madam Secretary. Her other TV series credits also include Castle, Arrow and Hawaii Five-0.

Gross is an executive producer on The InBetween, alongside writer Kirland. He also is producing an untitled country music musical feature with Mark Bright for Paramount Players.

Goss previously executive produced NBC’s series Taken and produced a live stage musical adaption of The Sting starring Harry Connick, Jr. His producing credits also include TV series Body of Proof, Dirty Sexy Money, Daybreak, and Sons of Liberty and features Across The Universe, Fired Up! and Joe Somebody.