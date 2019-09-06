CBS Head Of Daytime Angelica McDaniel Exits In Restructuring

EXCLUSIVE: Angelica McDaniel, EVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Entertainment, is leaving the network after nine years. I hear her last day was today. McDaniel’s position is being eliminated as the network is folding the daytime team into the Current Programming department headed by Amy Reisenbach.

Other networks have a similar streamlined executive structure. For instance, ABC’s Vicki Dummer oversees scripted current series across all dayparts.

CBS Executive, Amy Reisenbach CBS

“Angelica McDaniel championed our daytime series line up with creativity, passion and energy and broke new ground by helping launch the Network’s first daytime talk show in years while respecting the long history and tradition of the dramas and game shows,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement to Deadline.” We appreciate her many contributions and wish her well on her next endeavors.”

McDaniel was a rising star at CBS, landing a string of promotions over a short period of time. In her most recent post, McDaniel oversaw CBS’ daytime lineup, which recently marked 32 consecutive as #1 in daytime. It includes daytime dramas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, game shows The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal and talk show The Talk.

McDaniel, who joined CBS in August 2010, previously served as SVP, Daytime, CBS Entertainment and VP, Current Daytime Programs, CBS, overseeing The Talk. McDaniel, who counted former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves among her biggest supporters, also oversaw the 2013-2014 season rebranding of CBS’ Saturday morning programming block to CBS Dream Team… It’s Epic!