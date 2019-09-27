CBS Buys ‘The Last Happy Couple’ Comedy Based On Israeli Format From Liz Astrof & Fulwell73

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put into development The Last Happy Couple, a comedy based on the United Studios of Israel series La Famiglia, from Liz Astrof (2 Broke Girls), original series creators Ran Dovrat, Avi Belkin and Ohad Perach, Ben Winston and James Corden’s Fulwell73, Anonymous Content and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Astrof, The Last Happy Couple follows a perfectly normal suburban couple who decides to go to therapy to avoid becoming another divorce statistic.

Astrof executive produces with Fulwell73’s Winston and Jeff Grosvenor, Robyn Meisinger for Anonymous Content, Dovrat, Belkin, Perach, Efrat Dror, Zivit Davidovitch and Avi Armoza. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Fulwell73 and Anonymous Content.

Astrof is currently working on a reboot of the classic TV sitcom Alice with co-creator Diablo Cody, which received a put pilot commitment at Fox. She was one of the key writer-producers behind the WBTV-produced 2 Broke Girls, which aired on CBS for six seasons, serving as co-executive producer for seasons 3-6 and then executive producer. Astrof most recently served as co-executive producer on The Conners and consulting producer on Trial & Error. Her series credits also include CBS’ The King Of Queens, ABC’s Last Man Standing and Fox’s Raising Hope. Astrof is repped by Anonymous Content.

Fulwell 73 is repped by CAA, and Jason Sloane at Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.