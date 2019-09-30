CBS Buys ‘Soul Survivor’ Drama From ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Showrunner Christopher Silber & Fulwell73

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development Soul Survivor, an hourlong drama with supernatural elements from NCIS: New Orleans’ EP/showrunner Christopher Silber, Ben Winston and James Corden’s Fulwell73 and CBS TV Studios, where Silber is under a deal.

Written by Silber, in Soul Survivor, after a private investigator with a shady past is the lone survivor of a plane crash, his new lease on life is complicated by the fact that his seat mate, a dogged former DA and perennially optimistic do-gooder, becomes his de facto partner pushing him to take on clients with nowhere else to turn. To further complicate matters, she’s dead — a ghost that only he can see and who is always by his side.

Silber executive produces with Leo Pearlman and Jeff Grosvenor for Fulwell73. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Silber is executive producer/showrunner of crime drama NCIS: New Orleans, which last week premiered its sixth season on CBS. He began his long history with NCIS on the mothership series, with a two-year writing stint beginning in 2005. He went on to work on three other CBS drama procedurals — Cold Case, CSI: NY and Elementary — before returning to NCIS in 2013 as a co-executive producer and segueing to NCIS: New Orleans in 2015. He has been showrunner since Season 5.

Fulwell73 also is executive producing The Last Happy Couple, a comedy based on Israeli series La Famiglia, with writer Liz Astrof, set at CBS.