CBS Buys Family Medical Drama ‘Good Sam’ From Katie Wech & Jennie Snyder Urman

CBS has put in development Good Sam, a family medical drama from writer Katie Wech (BH90210), Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman and her Sutton St. Productions, and CBS Television Studios, where Sutton St. is under a deal.

Written by Wech, Good Sam centers on a talented yet stifled surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

Wech executive produces with Urman and Joanna Klein via Sutton St. Productions. CBS Television Studios is the studio.

Most recently, Wech was a writer on Fox’s summer drama series BH90210. Wech also wrote The Hypnotist’s Love Story, based on the Liane Moriarty book, which received a pilot order earlier at ABC last season. Wech previously served as co-executive producer on Jane the Virgin. She is repped by Verve and Stone Genow.

Urman created and executive produced Jane The Virgin, which aired for five seasons on the CW. She currently serves as executive producer on the CW’s Charmed which premieres its second season next month. Her previous writing and producing credits include Emily Owens, MD, Gilmore Girls, 90210 and Lipstick Jungle. She also wrote the screenplay for the 2011 feature film Something Borrowed.

