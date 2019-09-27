CBS Buys Medical Drama ‘Control’ From Jonathan Collier, Josh Berman & Sony TV

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has put in development Control, a medical drama from veteran TV writer-producer Jonathan Collier (In The Dark), Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman and Sony Pictures TV.

Written by Collier, Control is described as an intense, high-stakes medical investigation drama that follows the members of the Center for Disease Control’s Rapid Response Team, the “special forces” of the CDC, who fly into our nation’s hot zones, working feverishly to diagnose and eradicate the greatest threats to the future of humankind.

Josh Berman Photo by Brian To/Shutterstock

Collier executive produces with Berman and Chris King via Berman’s Osprey Productions. Sony Pictures TV, where Berman is under a deal, is the studio.

Collier is executive producer/showrunner on In the Dark, which is going into its second season on the CW. Collier previously was a co-showrunner on Fox’s long-running drama series Bones and was a consulting producer on Netflix series The Good Cop. His TV series credits also include Monk, King of the Hill, and The Simpsons. He’s repped by UTA.

Berman also has two projects set at NBC with Sony TV – a cryonics drama with writer David Slack and St. Elmo’s Fire, a modern adaptation of the cult classic 1985 feature. He most recently executive produced the VH1 series Daytime Divas and co-created/exec produced ABC’s Notorious.