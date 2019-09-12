Boat Rocker Media Acquires Platform One Media

Canadian entertainment company Boat Rocker Media continues to aggressively expand its Hollywood holdings with another acquisition. Boat Rocker has bought Platform One Media, the indie TV studio for premium scripted content launched two years ago by TPG Growth, whose parent TPG owns a majority stake in CAA, and John Malone’s Liberty Global.

Over the past year and a half, Boat Rocker Media has been expanding aggressively its global footprint with acquisitions of unscripted production company Matador Content, which is behind Paramount Network’s Lip Sync Battle, Fremantle’s Kids & Family division, taking a majority stake in Insight Productions, a leading Canadian unscripted production company (The Amazing Race Canada, Big Brother Canada, Top Chef Canada), and making a significant financial investment in talent management/production company Untitled Entertainment.

Katie O’Connell Marsh, who launched Platform One in 2017 as CEO, has been named Founder and Chairman of Platform One and will be taking on a soon-to-be-announced senior leadership role at Boat Rocker. In addition, current Platform One Chief Creative Officer, Elisa Ellis, and Head of Finance and Strategy, Steve Lescroart, have been promoted to Co-Presidents of Platform One, reporting to O’Connell Marsh, effective immediately.

Platform One’s portfolio includes recently greenlit untitled science fiction series from Simon Kinberg and David Weil for Apple, and straight-to-series Rust for Showtime, based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel American Rust, starring and executive produced by Jeff Daniels and written by Dan Futterman. The studio is also in pre-production on Rita, a pilot for Showtime starring Lena Headey and created by Christian Torpe; on Beacon 23, a drama series from Zak Penn for Spectrum Originals, and has a first-look television deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemon’s production company, Jaywalker Pictures.

Platform One was majority owned by Evolution Media, TPG Growth’s investment partnership with CAA and Participant Media, with Liberty Global taking a minority equity stake via Liberty Global Group in its first major foray into TV production and distribution. The studio absorbed TPG Growth’s Slingshot Global Media.