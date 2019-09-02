California Boat Fire: More Than 30 Missing Near Santa Cruz Island

More than 30 people are missing off the California coast after a diving boat caught fire near Santa Cruz Island.

At least 34 people are unaccounted for, while five of the 39 people on the boat have been rescued, according to the Coastguard service.

The fire broke out on board the boat early on Monday morning and it is now submerged. The boat, known as the Conception, is commonly used for chartered trip in the Channel Islands National Park.

The Ventura County Fire Department said that it “responded to boat fire off the north side of Santa Cruz Island at approximately 3:28am… helping support rescue operations for people aboard a dive boat.”

Coastguard senior official Aaron Bemis told CNN that the amount of fuel on the boat may be causing the fire to reignite. “It’s consistently being put out and re-flashing,” he said.