Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Labor Day Edition

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Venice Chief Q&A At Fest Halfway: Oscar Buzz, Jury Drama & Health Of Cinema

Read the full story

California Boat Fire: More Than 30 Missing Near Santa Cruz Island

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

More than 30 people are missing off the California coast after a diving boat caught fire near Santa Cruz Island.

At least 34 people are unaccounted for, while five of the 39 people on the boat have been rescued, according to the Coastguard service.

The fire broke out on board the boat early on Monday morning and it is now submerged. The boat, known as the Conception, is commonly used for chartered trip in the Channel Islands National Park.

The Ventura County Fire Department said that it “responded to boat fire off the north side of Santa Cruz Island at approximately 3:28am… helping support rescue operations for people aboard a dive boat.”

Coastguard senior official Aaron Bemis told CNN that the amount of fuel on the boat may be causing the fire to reignite. “It’s consistently being put out and re-flashing,” he said.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad