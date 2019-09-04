Caleb Ward has hired as director of acquisitions at Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures. The move comes on the eve of the Toronto Film Festival.

Effective immediately, Ward will oversee acquisitions for Freestyle Digital Media, targeting theatrical releases and direct-to-VOD titles. Reporting to Head of Acquisitions Chris Charalambous, he also will run the company’s film festival and market coverage program, which supplies commercial feature film and TV content directly to all global digital platforms, including Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

“Caleb Ward is a terrific addition to our growing Freestyle Digital Media division,” Charalambous said. “Caleb will continue Freestyle Digital Media’s aggressive pursuit of the best content for our global distribution platforms and partnerships.”

Ward most recently served as a film acquisitions coordinator for The Orchard/1091 and before that was the marketing, theatrical and digital sales coordinator for Gravitas Ventures. He began his career running the Young Filmmakers Workshop at the Denver Film Society and programming for several film festivals including SeriesFest.

The Toronto International Film Festival starts Thursday and runs through September 15.

