CAA Signs ‘The Good Place’ Star Manny Jacinto

Nathaniel Wood

EXCLUSIVE: The Good Place star Manny Jacinto has signed with CAA.

The news comes as the NBC comedy kicked off its fourth and final season on Thursday night. Jacinto plays the lovable yet not-so-bright Jason Mendoza on The Good Place. He can also be seen in the forthcoming Top Gun: Maverick. Directed by Joe Kosinski, the sequel to the iconic Paramount classic stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, Miles Teller and Glen Powell. The film is slated for a June 26, 2020 release.

His recent previous credits include Bad Times at the El Royale, Showtime’s Roadies as well as ABC’s The Good Doctor.

Jacinto continues to be repped by Principals Talent in Canada and managed by Alchemy Entertainment. His attorney is Joel McKuin at McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

