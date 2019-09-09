CAA Hires Cindy Uh As Agent In Books Department

EXCLUSIVE: Cindy Uh has joined CAA as an Agent in the Books department.

Uh moves to CAA following a four-and-a-half-year stint at Thompson Literary Agency, where she represented a range of nonfiction authors in the categories of memoir, politics, food, business, health and wellness, and lifestyle.

She has also consistently been ranked one of the top agents for illustrated/art projects.

Uh’s clients include New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Mari Andrew (Am I There Yet?), as well as former members of the Obama administration, including public policy expert Cecilia Muñoz and Gautam Raghavan, artist Kimothy Joy (That’s What She Said), farmer and activist Brent Preston (The New Farm), self-care storyteller Alexandre Elle, and activist and author behind the “Dear Sisters” letter, Mónica Ramirez. On the fiction side, she represents select children’s books, including authors Bridget Beth Collins (Flora Forager ABC) and Kristin Russell (A Sky For Us Alone).

Uh also previously served as Counsel at Lyons and Salky Law, LLP, where she practiced employment and publishing law.

Uh received her Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Boston College and her Juris Doctor from the University of California, Los Angeles – School of Law.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cindy to CAA,” said Michelle Weiner, Head of CAA’s Books Department. “Her diverse knowledge of the industry and experience working with authors and publishers in both a deal making and legal perspective make her an incredible asset to our team.”