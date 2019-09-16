Click to Skip Ad
CAA Promotes Trio To Agents In Sports, Touring Divisions

CAA
CAA

CAA said Monday that it as promoted agency trainees Jesse Heussner and Erika Ruiz to agents in CAA Sports’ Basketball department, and Anthony Brown to agent in the Touring division.

Heussner, to be based in New York, and Ruiz, based in Los Angeles, join a department that reps more than 75 players including 40 All-NBA selections.

Brown will be based in London to help a Touring division that booked more than 32,000 music and comedy show dates in 2018.

The latest promotions from staff to agent come after the last round at the company in June.

