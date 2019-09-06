Byron Mann To Recur In Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’; Returning To ‘Arrow’ For Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Wu Assassins‘ Byron Mann is set for a recurring role opposite Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt and Joshua Jackson in Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu’s upcoming limited series based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling book.

Developed and written by Casual‘s Liz Tigelaar, the series hails from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Mann will play Ed Lan, a shaker Heights lawyer with a fierce pride in his own Chinese heritage who readily takes on the custody battle between ‘Bebe Chow’ (Huang Lu) and the wealthy, white McCullough family in what soon becomes the biggest trial in the city’s history.

Additionally, Mann will be returning to The CW’s Arrow for its upcoming eighth and final season as Yao Fei, a character he portrayed during season one.

Mann can currently be seen starring as Uncle Six in Netflix’s Wu Assassins and on the big screen opposite David Oyelowo in the Blumhouse thriller Don’t Let Go. Mann is repped by UTA, Echelon Talent Management and Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law.