Buchwald Adds Rob Kim To Its Literary Division As Senior Agent

UTA

Rob Kim has joined Buchwald as a senior agent to help oversee the growth and expansion of its literary division. 

Kim spent 17 years at UTA as a Television Literary and Packaging agent, representing such writers as Edward Allen Bernero (Criminal Minds), Drew Goddard (The Martian), Marc Guggenheim (Arrow), and James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy). He also served as VP at APA, where he rebuilt a roster of clients which, in addition to numerous writers and producers, included actors Jennifer Beals (The L-Word), Leslie Jones (SNL), and Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii 5-0).  His background includes running Bernero’s production company at ABC Studios.

Most recently, Kim established his own management company, Foundation Artist Management, which focused on representing writers, development, and international format acquisition.

 

