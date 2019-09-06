Apple has made a deal the the Toronto Film Festival, acquiring worldwide rights to Dads, the new documentary by Bryce Dallas Howard, Deadline has confirmed. The news of the deal comes as the pic is having its world premiere this evening at the festival, where it is screening in the TIFF Docs section.

The portrait of what fatherhood is revealed through interviews with Hollywood notables as well as non-celebrities from different parts of the world is centered by Howard interviewing her own dad, Ron Howard.

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Documentaries is a producer on the pic and the company already has a first-look deal with Apple, so today’s deal at the early stages of TIFF is not a surprise. Apple previously picked up Imagine and Morgan Neville’s docu Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.

Variety was first to report the Dads news Friday.