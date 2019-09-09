Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart & John Oliver Will Again ‘Stand Up For Heroes’ At Annual NYC Event

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and John Oliver will once again Stand Up for Heroes at the 13th annual event presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival. The evening of comedy and music is set for Monday, November 4 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Raising funds and awareness to support the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Stand Up for Heroes is the annual kick-off of the New York Comedy Festival (Nov. 4-10). This year’s fest will feature more than 200 comedians in more than 100 shows across the city.

In addition to Springsteen, Stewart and Oliver, the SUFH event, starting at 8 p.m., has lined up Ronny Chieng and Hasan Minhaj, along with some surprise guests. The event honors veterans and their families.

“Even after 13 years of Stand Up for Heroes, the event continues to inspire our audience and our nation,” said Bob Woodruff, ABC News correspondent and co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “We can’t forget that these brave individuals stand up to serve in our military, and we need to show our support by standing up for them in return.”

Since 2007, when New York Comedy Festival founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox partnered with Bob and Lee Woodruff to create SUFH, the event has raised more than $50 million for the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

“To improve the quality of services across the military-veteran community, we invest in programs and partnerships that identify and fill gaps in services to address the most urgent and emerging needs of our veterans and military families,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “This event is a special opportunity to celebrate and connect with the veterans and families that our foundation is dedicated to supporting.”

Said Hirsch, founder of Carolines on Broadway comedy club, “The New York Comedy Festival is extremely proud to continue to partner with the Bob Woodruff Foundation to present Stand Up for Heroes. This special event continues to bring joy and laughter to the extraordinary veterans who have risked their lives for our country.”

Past SUFH nights have included visits by Tony Bennett, Stephen Colbert, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, Whoopi Goldberg, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Jerry Seinfeld and Robin Williams, among many others.