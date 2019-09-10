Broadway’s Upcoming ‘Six’ Musical Casts Wives Of Henry VIII

Broadway’s upcoming musical Six will star the actresses who created their roles in Chicago for the North American premiere, producers announced today.

Playing the six wives of Henry VIII in a modern musical retelling will be Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.

Casting for the Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss musical was announced today by producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum. Previews begin February 13, 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, with opening night set for March 12. Tickets for the general public go on sale Wednesday, September 25.

As Six is described by the production: “From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse – remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power.”

The concept was conceived by Marlow and Moss when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. First presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society’s submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that year, Six played for a month with student actors, was picked up by UK producers and subsequently re-mounted with professional actors and a mostly new creative team. Following a limited run in London, the show toured the UK in 2018 before landing an open-ended West End run, earning five Olivier Award nominations.

Six made its North American premiere in May at Chicago Shakespeare Theater with the cast now headed for Broadway. The musical is currently playing a limited engagement at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA through September 29. Pre-Broadway engagements are set for the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

With an all-female backing band (called the Ladies in Waiting), songs from the musical’s studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day, producers say.

Co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Broadway’s Six will feature choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costumes by Gabriella Slade, sound by Paul Gatehouse and lighting by Tim Deiling. Orchestrations are by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.