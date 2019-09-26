Broadway’s Bob Dylan Musical ‘Girl From The North Country’ Sets Cast; Mare Winningham, Others Reprise Roles

The widely acclaimed (and very large) Off Broadway cast of The Public Theater’s Girl From The North Country will reprise their roles when the production begins its Broadway run in February, producers announced today. Among those making the move are Mare Winningham, Marc Kudisch and Colton Ryan.

The musical, written and directed by Conor McPherson and with a score made of “reimagined” Bob Dylan songs, begins previews at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre on Friday, Feb. 7. Opening night is set for Thursday, March 5.

In addition to Winningham, Kudisch and Ryan, reprising their roles from last fall’s Off Broadway production will be Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, David Pittu, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern and Chelsea Lee Williams. Joining the production in the role of Nick Laine will be Jay O. Sanders (Stephen Bogardus played the role Off Broadway.)

Complete casting will be announced soon.

Girl From The North Country is set in a Depression-Era boarding house where various transients and residents pass in and out of one another’s lives. For Deadline’s review of the Off Broadway production, go here.

The Broadway production will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

Producers are Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, The Dodgers, Len Blavatnik, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Mary Beth O’Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, and Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic and The Public Theater, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

A Canadian production of the musical will premiere at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre from September 28 through November 24, with that production then returning to London’s West End for a strictly limited engagement at the Gielgud Theatre from December 10, 2019 through February 1, 2020.