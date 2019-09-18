Lifetime Morning Show Revives ‘Broadway Balances America’ For 6th Season; ‘Band’s Visit’, Donna Summer Musical On Roster

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime Channel’s morning show The Balancing Act will bring back its “Broadway Balances America” segments this month for the sixth year, and has chosen touring productions of The Band’s Visit, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical for this year’s behind-the-scenes visits by host Amber Milt.

See the schedule of airdates below.

“Broadway Balances America” launches September 30 with a segment on the 50th Anniversary American tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical Jesus Christ Superstar. Milt will interview the cast about the musical’s legendary score and portraying the events of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas.

Next up is Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, a segment that will include interviews with associate director Amy Corcoran and choreographer Kelly Devine along with stars Chris Clark and Sarah Hinrichsen. Says Buffet himself, “We are excited to be a part of the Broadway Balances America initiative to help bring this tropical paradise to audiences around the country.”

‘The Band’s Visit’ on Broadway Ahron Foster

Number 3 is The Band’s Visit with appearances by producer Orin Wolfe, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist David Yazbek, cast members Sasson Gabay and Chilina Kennedy and musical supervisor Andrea Grody.

Says Wolf, “This story about human connection was embraced by Broadway audiences and I’m confident it will resonate with theatregoers across the country.”

And in the final episode, “Broadway Balances America” visits Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, exploring the singer’s impact on music, her fans and her family. The segment also will look at the choice of using three actresses to portray the Disco Diva at three stages in her life.

Says director Des McAnuff, “It’s thrilling to think that her presence will once again be felt in theatres across America where she created so much joy and inspiration. Donna Summer transformed from a humble school girl in Boston, Massachusetts to a beautiful swan who quite literally led the world out onto the dance floor.”

The sixth season of “Broadway Balances America” is sponsored by Broadway Across America, a part of the John Gore Organization and a leading presenter of touring theater productions.

Here is the airdate schedule for the segments:

Jesus Christ Superstar

September 30 and October 8 at 7:30am (ET/PT)

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville

November 4 and 12 at 7:30am (et/pt)

The Band’s Visit

November 18 and 26 at 7:30am (ET/PT)

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

December 10 and 31 at 7:30am (ET/PT)