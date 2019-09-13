BritBox President Soumya Sriraman Says She Is Not Worried About Being Undercut By Apple TV+

The Morning Show will be available on Apple TV+ when it launches

BritBox president Soumya Sriraman has said she is relaxed about the arrival of Apple to the streaming wars.

Speaking at the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam on Friday, Sriraman said she is not worried about being undercut by Apple TV+ when it launches on November 1.

Apple TV+ will be keenly priced at $4.99 a month — two dollars cheaper than BritBox, which is available in the US and Canada for $6.99 a month.

“I’m not worried,” Sriraman said, adding that Apple has not announced many shows. It suggests that BritBox thinks that its deeper library of content could still give it the edge for consumers.

Apple revealed this week that Apple TV+ will launch with nine originals, including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-produced The Morning Show, Jason Momoa’s See, and documentary The Elephant Queen. It will have few archive shows and films, however.

BritBox, a joint venture between BBC and ITV, features thousands of hours of content from the British broadcasters’ archives, including drama, comedy, and documentaries. It has also begun commissioning original shows, which will be released to subscribers in 2020.

“It’s always scripted shows that people can identify with,” Sriraman said, noting that a strong recent performer for BritBox had been Merman-produced BBC comedy drama There She Goes, starring David Tennant. “Everyday in the data-driven world of streaming is exciting,” she added.