‘The Good Doctor’ And ’50/50′ Producer Brightlight Pictures Ups Arielle Boisvert To VP Production

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian film and TV production company Brightlight Pictures, whose credits include the ABC series The Good Doctor and the Joseph Gordon-Levitt-Seth Rogen film 50/50, has promoted Arielle Boisvert to VP Production.

Boisvert, who has been at the company for the past six years most recently as director of production, will now be responsible for supervising the planning, coordination, and execution of TV and film projects, working with external studio partners and creative teams.

“Arielle’s ability to balance the production and creative aspects of both film and television projects makes her the perfect fit for the role of VP of Production at Brightlight Pictures,” said Brightlight president Shawn Williamson. “I am confident she will excel in this new position and look forward to seeing how her talent, leadership and creativity shine through in all her upcoming projects.”

Her credits include co-producer on the Anne Hathaway-Jason Sudeikis pic Colossal, producer on Little Pink House and exec producer on Status Update starring Ross Lynch and Olivia Holt. Boisvert also was a producer on the Nat Geo limited series Valley of the Boom and Disney Channel’s The Descendants 3.

More recently, she was a producer on crime drama series The Murders now picked up by NBCUniversal International, and Greg Daniels’ upcoming comedy series Upload at Amazon Prime.