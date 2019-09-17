Brian Turk Dies: ‘Carnivàle’ Actor Was 49

Brian Turk, a character actor best known for his roles on Carnivàle and Beverly Hills, 90210, died Sept. 13 in Orange, California, following a year-long battle with cancer. He was 49.

His death was announced on a GoFundMe page that had been set up by friends to raise money for Turk’s medical treatment and two support his family (wife Emily Wu and an 8-year-old son).

Turk’s best known role was Gabriel the strongman on HBO’s Carnivàle. He played the character for the entire run of the 2003-2005 series.

Other series on Turk’s roster of credits include Wings, Two and a Half Men, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ER, Cybill, Nash Bridges, Boy Meets World and Criminal Minds, American Pie 2 and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles. More significant roles include Spike on Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Tiny on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Bo Crowell on General Hospital.