Mark Ruffalo Shuts Down UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Incredible Hulk Comparison

Mark Ruffalo has shot down a claim from UK prime minister Boris Johnson that he and the UK will resemble the Incredible Hulk by securing the UK’s exit from the EU.

Johnson told a UK tabloid this weekend, “The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets…Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be – and that is the case for this country. We will come out on 31 October and we will get it done.”

Ruffalo, who has portrayed the green giant for the last 12 years, took to Twitter to set Johnson straight. In a thinly veiled attack on the UK PM’s controversial strategy to pull the UK out of the EU on October 31st even without a deal, Ruffalo countered, “Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is un unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus…he’s always got Dr. Banner with science and reason.”

Johnson’s comments have drawn widespread derision on social media and Ruffalo’s post — which has gone viral — has sparked a slew of Marvel-themed memes concerning the clownish UK PM.