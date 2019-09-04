‘Brain Trust’ Drama From Eric Charmelo & Nicole Snyder In Works At NBC; Neil Meron To Exec Produce

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Brain Trust, a drama from Ringer creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, Neil Meron (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Patsy & Loretta) and Universal Television, where Charmelo and Snyder are under an overall deal.

Written by Charmelo, Snyder and Katie Lunskis (Midnight, Texas), Brain Trust asks what would you do if you could project your mind into another person’s body? What if you could experience the life of anyone you wanted? The Brain Trust centers on a group of young grad students who have developed cutting-edge technology to do just that, but they soon will learn that everything has consequences — some darker than they could have ever imagined.

Charmelo and Snyder executive produce with Meron, Lane Shefter Bishop (The DUFF), and Meron’s producing partner Mark Nicholson. Lunskis serves as a producer. Universal TV is the studio.

Charmelo and Snyder created and executive produced drama series Ringer for CBS/The CW starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. They also co-executive produced and wrote for The CW’s Supernatural. Most recently the duo executive produced drama series Midnight, Texas, which aired for two seasons on NBC.

Meron most recently executive produced the Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta, about the friendship between country music stars Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, set to premiere October 19.