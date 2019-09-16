Bradley Whitford Calls ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ “Sophie’s Choice, The Series”; Becomes First Man To Win Both Comedy And Drama Emmy Guest Categories

Bradley Whitford has made history as the first person to win an Emmy in both the comedy and drama guest categories. Picking up the award at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday for his role as Commander Joseph Lawrence in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Whitford previously won the comedic version for Transparent in 2015.

But Whitford was quick to offer an accolade to an actor who didn’t get nominated. “Awards show are not arenas of justice. We know that because the ‘hot priest’ did not get nominated,” he said, referring to Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott. “They are conspiracies of circumstance and my circumstances are so lucky.”

He went on to say The Handmaid’s Tale resonates for its pertinence at this time. “I get to look into Lizzie Moss’ eyes,” he said. She’s getting to perform what I think is the voice of a generation. It’s like Sophie’s Choice the series…I want to thank Margaret Atwood with giving us perspective… action is the antidote to despair.”

With six nominations total, Whitford was nominated again for Transparent in 2016 and also won in the supporting actor category in 2001 for The West Wing.

Five other men have been nominated in both drama and comedy guest categories. Only Whitford has actually won both.