Brad Paisley To Star In & Executive Produce ‘Larry Sanders’-Like Comedy In Works At Amazon

Brad Paisley
Photo by Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

Amazon has put in development Fish Out Of Water, a half-hour Larry Sanders-like comedy starring and executive produced by Grammy winner Brad Paisley, from A.D. Miles (Arrested Development, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Will Arnett and Sony Pictures TV, where Arnett is under an overall deal, Deadline has learned.

Written by Miles, Fish Out Of Water, described as a Larry Sanders take on celebrity vanity projects, takes a behind-the-scenes look at country music star Paisley’s struggle to keep a simple little fishing show from turning into his own personal Fyre Festival.

Miles will executive produce with Arnett, Artists First’s Peter Principato, Marc Forman, Paisley and his manager Bill Simmons, and Kendal Marcy. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

The project would mark Paisley’s TV debut as a series regular. He had previously guest-starred on series including Nashville, Two and a Half Men and King of the Hill, among others.

Paisley, Miles and Arnett previously worked together on ABC’s reboot of The Gong Show.

