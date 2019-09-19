Country Star Brad Paisley Sets ABC Special With Guests Carrie Underwood, Jonas Brothers

Country star Brad Paisley will host and exec produce an hourlong primetime special for ABC later this season, the network announced. Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, from Sony Pictures Television, will feature special guests Carrie Underwood, Jonas Brothers, and country singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, among others.

Staged at Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium, the show will include musical performances, humor, and what the announcement calls “heartfelt field pieces.” Other guests will include Hootie & The Blowfish, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, Peyton Manning, Tim McGraw and Darius Rucker.

Paisley said in a statement, “Wait, I thought it was called the Brad Paisley Special. Who added the ‘Thinks He’s’? Oh well, I’m still psyched.”

“I am so excited for Brad to be able to turn this fun, down-home country idea into a reality on ABC,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials & Late Night, ABC Entertainment. “We all know him as an award-winning country superstar, and now we get the chance to see his comedic talents as he brings this variety special to life with the help of an incredible roster of A-list talent.”

“Brad has brought so much creativity, heart, comedy and celebrity wattage to this hour, we can’t wait for everyone to see it,” said Holly Jacobs, EVP, Alternative & Syndication Programming, Sony Pictures Television.

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. Brad Paisley, Jane Mun, RAC Clark, Bill Simmons and Kendal Marcy will serve as executive producers.

The airdate was not announced.