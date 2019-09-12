‘Bodyguard’ Producer Priscilla Parish To Become Head Of Drama At BBC Studios

Bodyguard and Line of Duty producer Priscilla Parish is to become the head of drama at the BBC’s commercial production arm BBC Studios.

Parish will take up the newly created role in November, joining from World Productions where she was an executive producer and head of development.

Parish will report to Ralph Lee, the director of content at BBC Studios, overseeing a slate of shows that includes Doctor Who and Amazon’s Good Omens.

She takes on the position after the departure of head of scripted Nick Betts last year. Betts’ role has effectively been split in two, with Parish taking drama and Josh Cole joining from Sky to become head of comedy.

Parish will be responsible for all of BBC Studios’ national and regional drama chiefs. For example, the company has a big presence in Cardiff, where Simon Winstone runs shows like Doctor Who and Casualty.

“With this platform, my aim is to champion new and existing talent that will deliver the very best shows for UK and international audiences,” Parish said. Lee described her as a “fantastic creative talent.”