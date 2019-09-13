Bobby Moynihan Joins Tina Fey & Robert Carlock’s L.A. Mayor NBC Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Moynihan is returning to NBC. The Saturday Night Live alum has been cast in a lead role opposite Ted Danson on the network’s single-camera comedy series from the 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt duo of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

The comedy, which has a straight-to-series order, is about a wealthy businessman (Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population.

Moynihan will play Jayden, the interim Director of Communications in the newly elected Mayor’s office.

The series hails from Universal Television, Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Robert Carlock, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner executive produce.

This is the second consecutive NBC workplace comedy series, in which Fey recruits an SNL-er for a lead role, following her Emmy-winning 30 Rock, which co-starred Tracy Morgan.

Moynihan was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for nine seasons, from 2008-2017. He did not overlap with Fey’s tenure on the NBC sketch comedy show as a cast member, writer/head writer.or Carlock’s stint as a writer but Moynihan got to work with Fey during her SNL hosting gigs, and he had a recurring role on the fourth and final season of Fey and Carlock’s Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Moynihan, who headlined his own comedy series, CBS’ Me, Myself and I, will next be seen in Disney’s Flora & Ulysses. He is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.

